Ropstad is responding to the lack of use of ankle bracelets on the perpetrators of violent crimes

Kjell Ingolf Ropstad (KrF), Minister of Children and Family, reacts to the fact that the initiative on the use of ankle bracelets on perpetrators of violent crimes is used too rarely.

He has gone through the cases where perpetrators are sentenced to wear the devices which is an electronic ankle bracelet that sends alerts if the convicted person comes near those who have been subjected to violence, writes VG.

Six years after the scheme was introduced, only 16 people have been sentenced to where the devices, of which only four men use them today.

“We expected this tool to be used aggressively to protect one of the most vulnerable groups in the country: Women who live in constant fear that the men will find them and beat them again. But the reality is another,” says Ropstad.

The numbers the news outlet, VG, received from Kripos shows that 446 people lived at blocked addresses at the end of 2017.

“I myself have met women who live like this. They describe their everyday life is lived looking over their shoulders and live in constant fear that the men will find them and take revenge after they have been convicted,” says the KrF summit.

He believes it is one of the country’s largest gender equality challenges, and says that both police, prosecution and the courts will be informed that increased use of the monitoring device is expected.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today