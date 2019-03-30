A Society for all – Equality for the disabled

A society for all – the Norwegian Government’s strategy regarding equality of persons with disabilities for the period 2020-2030 shall contribute to a better coordinated and holistic effort to achieve the Government’s goal of obtaining equality for that group.





The strategy has been prepared by the Ministry of Children and Equality, the Ministry of Health and Care Services, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Justice and Emergency Planning, the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read the full strategy here (pdf in English).

