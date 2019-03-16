Solar panels on City Hall (Rådhus) roof in Oslo

The red-green city council in Oslo plans to install solar panels on the Rådhus roof.

The plan is that the panel will produce 100,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year, wrote VG newspaper.

‘’It is not enough to power the entire Rådhus, but will take care of the facade lighting and the lights in the building’s halls’’ said city council leader, Raymond Johansen of Arbeiderpartiet (AP) and environmental agency leader, Lan Marie Nguyen Berg of Miljøpartiet De Grønne (MDG).

‘’It is very good to have solar panels on the roof. It shows that it is possible to establish solar cells on old buildings, and can help cover some of the electricity consumption’’ said Berg.

Johansen hopes it can be an inspiration for others.

He also drew attention to other electrification projects, such as electric buses and the transition to electric operation on the Nesodden ferries during the year.

While the two city councillors looked to the White House for inspiration, a number of other Norwegian municipalities have also placed solar cells on the City Hall roofs.Johansen hopes the state can now follow in the capital’s footsteps.

‘’I really think that parliament should follow us with solar cell panels on its roof’’ he said.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today