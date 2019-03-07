Solberg scores highest on party leader poll, with Grande at the bottom

Seven out of ten believe that Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Høyre (H) is doing a good job as a party leader according to a new survey. Venstre (V) leader, Trine Skei Grande, ended up at the bottom.

The poll was taken by Respons Analysis on behalf of VG newspaper.

71% of respondents believe that Erna Solberg in a “big way” or to “some” degree does a good job. It makes her the best “liked” party leader, followed by Senterpartiet (Sp) leader, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum,

(65%), and Rødt’s leader, Bjørnar Moxnes (58%). 30% of respondents think Olaug Bollestad does a good job. Over her is Une Bastholm of Miljøpartiet De Grønne (MDG) with 32%.

Only 28% of the respondents believe that Trine Skei Grande does a great job or a good job as a party leader.

‘’This is not unexpected, but there is potential to do better. Therefore, the most important thing now is to spend time on improvements. We have a plan for that’’ said Grande to VG newspaper.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today