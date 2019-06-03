South Korea’s President to visit Norway in June

South Korea’s President, Moon Jae-in and First Lady, Kim Jung-sook, will take a state visit to Norway on June 12th and 13th.

The visit marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Norway and South Korea and is the first Korean state visit to Norway.

On Wednesday, June 12, President Moon Jae-in will talk about peace on the Korean Peninsula in the University’s aula in Oslo.

On Thursday, June 13, the presidential couple will first meet with Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Høyre (H). Then the two will travel to Bergen with King Harald. Here they will, among other things, get a tour of the Norwegian Armed Forces’ new logistics ship, KNM Maud, which was built in a Korean shipyard. The state visit ends in Bergen.

The Republic of Korea, the country’s official name, is Norway’s second largest trading partner in Asia.

