Stringent emission requirements for heritage fjords of Western Norway

Ships that sail in the fjords in Western Norway can no longer discharge sewage, and there will be more stringent requirements for emissions of sulfur and nitrogen oxides.

The Geirangerfjord and the Nærøyfjord are on UNESCO’s list of world heritage sites that have special protection requirements.Today there are large discharges to air and sea from cruise ships and other shipping traffic.

“The new rules will reduce emissions from the large and increasing cruise traffic in the world heritage fjords into both the air and sea.It will be good for the environment locally and a step toward emission-free transport in the world heritage fjords from 2026 as parliament has decided” said Minister of Climate and Environment,Ola Elvestuen of Ventre (V).

The Norwegian Maritime Directorate have mapped the environmental emissions into the World Heritage Fjords and proposed the new regulations on behalf of the Ministry of Climate and Environment.In addition to stricter emission requirements, there is also a ban on burning waste on board.

The Directorate is now investigating whether the requirements also apply to ships in other Norwegian fjords.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today