The Crown Prince will go to Strasbourg

This year, the Council of Europe celebrates 70 years and the European Court of Human Rights, 60 years. Crown Prince Haakon will mark this on a visit next week.

The Crown Prince will speak to the court and the diplomatic corps, and visit the youth center at the Council of Europe, which started up after a Norwegian initiative.

Crown Prince Haakon will also have talks with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thorbjørn Jagland, with the court president,and with the Human Rights Commissioner said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Crown Prince’s previous visit to the Council of Europe was in 2006. The Crown Prince visits Strasbourg on Monday the 18th of March.

