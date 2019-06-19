The government proposes that parolees be denied passports

The government proposes that parolees from prison or with restrictions not to leave the country, and should be denied a passport.

Minister of Justice and Immigration Jøran Kallmyr (FRP) uses as an example that a person who is convicted of abuse cannot go to a land where there may be a risk that the person will commit abuse against children.

However, the provision proposed will also apply to other types of offenses.

“We believe that the change will help to ensure that the conditions imposed are respected,” he says.

The proposal was recently submitted to Parliament for consideration.

The government will ensure that those who are denied passports have the opportunity to obtain a full-fledged ID document.

