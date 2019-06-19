The Government will create more meeting places for youth

The government has set aside NOK 41.5 million for Norwegian cities. The purpose is to create new meeting places for children and young people.

The target group should be children and adolescents aged 10 to 20 with special needs. The purpose is to improve the nurture conditions and living conditions.

The money, which is given through the subsidy scheme “Children and youth initiatives in larger urban communities”, is directed at 18 Norwegian cities.

“I am incredibly pleased to see that the cities want to further strengthen the provision of meeting places for children and youth. These metropolitan funds will mean that children and young people in the cities will have good meeting places and safe arenas when they are together,” says children’s and family minister Kjell Ingolf Ropstad (KrF).

The cities covered by the scheme are Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Kristiansand, Drammen, Fredrikstad, Sandnes, Sarpsborg, Bodø, Sandefjord, Larvik, Ålesund, Arendal, Porsgrunn, Haugesund, Tønsberg, Halden and Gjøvik.

Work that promotes the integration of children and adolescents with an immigrant background is emphasized in connection with the grants. Cooperation between the voluntary sector and municipalities has also been highlighted.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

