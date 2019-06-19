The King on Märtha Louise’s use of her Princess title: – We are working on an arrangement

King Harald confirms to the NRK that the Royal House is in dialogue about the commercial use of the Princess title.

Much criticism has been made against Princess Märtha Louise after she has used the princess title in connection with the marketing of the tour with shaman Durek Verrett.

King Harald confirms that a dialogue about this is underway.

“At the present time, we cannot say how far we have come in the dialogue. But we are trying to get an arrangement,” he says to NRK.

On direct questions from the channel on whether the case has been burdensome for the royal family, the king answers the following:

“No, not really.”

This week, the royal couple are on a county visit in Hordaland. The first few days they were in Hardanger with the king ship “Norway”, while on Tuesday they were in Jondal and Odda.

