The police stopped the SIAN demonstration when the Qur’an was thrown to the ground

Stop the Islamization of Norway (SIAN) demonstrated in Drammen Saturday. When the speaker threw the Koran on the ground, the audience reacted sharply. The police interrupted the action.

The incident happened about 3 pm on Strømsø square in the center of Drammen. Several opponents of the anti-Muslim organization were present during the demonstration.

“There were many who witnessed it. At one point during their speech one from the SIAN group who threw a Qur’an on the ground. Then there were several who reacted and we saw that it was time to end the demonstration 20 minutes early,” says Operations Manager Inge Lansrud from the Southeast Police District to NTB.

The police operations manager states that it was a quiet demonstration and that the parties quickly went their own way. No delays or any arrests were made in connection with the demonstration.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

