Viking Sky on tow towards Molde – 463 evacuated

The towing of the cruise ship Viking Sky to Molde has started. The evacuation by helicopters is, therefore, put on hold. 463 persons have been brought ashore.





“They have turned the ship and are headed for Molde. The evacuation has so far been put on hold,” Media Contact at the Main Rescue Centre Southern Norway (HRS), Einar Knudsen, tells NTB.

The ship’s captain will consider whether the evacuation will continue after the tow is underway.

The last number of evacuated is 463, according to Deputy Mayor Jan Arve Dyrnes. The municipality holds a press conference on the matter at 10 am on Sunday.

“We have just been notified that the boat is sailing at seven knots,” Emergency Coordinator, Jan Morten Dale, informs.

1.373 on board

There were 1,373 persons on board when Viking Sky experienced an engine failure in Hustadvika at around 2 pm on Saturday.

According to the municipality, the passengers are English speaking.

Relatives of travellers from the United States can call +1 888 889 8837, while guests who have booked their trip from the UK can call +44(0)7585 779 853 or 0208 780 7900, the police informs.

Cuts and broken bones

“More than 100 volunteers from the Red Cross worked through the night at the reception centre in Brynhallen at Hustad and at the hotels in Molde and Kristiansund,” Action Leader, Trond Inge Larsgård, explains.

“Several of the passengers who have come ashore are bruised, have cuts or broken bones. They are registered and they get dry clothes and warm blankets when they arrive at the evacuation centre. Many are also traumatised by what they have experienced and need extra care when they come ashore,” Larsgård concludes.





