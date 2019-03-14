Almost 100 wolves registered in Norway this winter

Between 93 and 99 wolves are registered within Norway’s borders. This winter’s count of the carnivores is still underway, but it is nearing the end.





DNA samples are part of the registration for most of the wolves, according to Rovdata (Predator data). This applies to 87 registered animals within Norwegian borders since October 1st.

“The difference between the figures is due to the fact that only DNA-registered individuals are indicated by the wolf counter. In the status reports, on the other hand, the number of wolves is estimated from both trackings of wolves and DNA analyses,” Geneticist in Rovdata, Øystein Flagstad, explains.

There are seven-eight of the predators tracked in the Letjenna area in Hedmark, while only five of them are registered with DNA in the area so far, For example. The leader of the Varåa district, which is located in both Hedmark and Värmland (Sweden), is so far not registered with its DNA.

“There is a big chance that we will not find DNA from all individuals, of course. All wolves, both those who are registered with their DNA – and those who are tracked without it – will still appear in the final stock count,” Flagstad assures.

The Innlandet University College quality assures and compiles the data in the preliminary status reports from winter monitoring. This on behalf of Rovdata. Project Manager, Petter Wabakken, reminds and emphasises that the figures in these reports are just preliminary.

115-116 wolves were detected in Norway in last winter’s registration. This compared with 105-112 the winter before that. The public across the country is encouraged to report wolf or track observations and other signs of the presence of a wolf.





© NTB Scanpix / #



