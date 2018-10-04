Astrup Fearnley celebrate its 25th birthday on Saturday 6 October

2018 marks the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Astrup Fearnley Museum. On 6 October, art lovers can join the celebration with free tours, parties and cake at the iconic Tjuvholmen museum.

Guided tours

A short guided tour will be offered every hour in the exhibition with Fredrik Værslev and in the Astrup Fearnley Collection: 11.30, 12.30, 13.30, 14.30, 15.30 and 16.30. Guiding in Norwegian.

Photo:Visitoslo / Norway Today