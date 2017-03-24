The Crown Princess visited Amandus in Lillehammer

On the occasion of 30th anniversary of Amandus in Lillehammer visited the student film festival’s royal protector the Crown Princess Mette-Marit on Friday.

She was welcomed outside Lillehammer cinema by among others the county governor Sigurd Tremoen, mayor Espen Granberg Johnsen and the festival CEO Stine Marie Solem.

During the festival will crown princess distribute Manus Price Young and see the winning film in the category Young.

This year it is the manuscript as an art form that is central to the festival, according to NRK. Therefore, it held its own screenplay contest and held screenplay workshop, which also the Crown Princess visited. The workshop is for young people between 15 and 20 years.

The five-day festival consists of workshops, seminars, award ceremonies, and viewing of films made by young people and students.

The festival was born when Amandus Festival and The Norwegian student film festival were merged last year. This year’s Amandus started Wednesday and ends Sunday.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today