Unique Musical Experience – Creating a truly unique aural experience, the world’s only Ice Music Festival returns for a trailblazing 12th year from the 9th to 12th February 2017.

Located in the idyllic mountain home of Geilo in Norway, under the watchful eye of the mighty Hallingskarvet Plateau – the Ice Music Festival’s aesthetics, music and nature, melt together under the first full moon of the year.

Constructed and formed exclusively from naturally harvested ice and snow, the Festival is a tribute to art, the environment and one’s of the world’s most vital resources – water. Frozen water. Conceived and developed in 2006 by ice music pioneer Terje Isungset and Pål K Medhus, the Ice Music Festival is an annual celebration of collaborative music and expression performed by specially invited artists, curated by Terje. READ MORE about Ice Music Festival

Source: icemusicfestival.no / Norway Today