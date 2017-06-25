Kongsberg Jazzfestival is one of the oldest festivals in Norway, and has been held since 1964.

The festival has become one of the largest and most important venues for pioneering and innovative jazz. Our international quality profile shows that Kongsberg Jazzfestival dares to create strong musical experiences through a broad program, where the avant-garde events are flagged as high as the larger, more popular events. In addition, Kongsberg Jazzfestival also has its own children’s festival, as well as workshops, a jazz film program and concerts at local institutions.

Kongsberg Jazzfestival is a traditional organization founded on the balance between volunteers and professionals. The festival’s professional staff relies on over 600 dedicated volunteers. READ MORE about Kongsberg Jazzfestival 2017

Source: kongsbergjazz.no / Norway Today