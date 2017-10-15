Marcus & Martinus will be on a European tour next year

The teenage stars Marcus & Martinus are going on tour in seven European countries February and March, next year.

The popular twins published the dates and venues for the tour on their Facebook page Saturday.

The tour – called the Moment Tour – starts in Herning, Denmark, 9 February.. Then the twins travel from Trofors to Copenhagen, Helsinki, Stockholm, Berlin, Oslo, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Vienna and Zurich.

The concert in Oslo Spektrum will be held on 22 February.

The teens have also announced a new album in November.

