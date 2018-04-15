Nearly 3,000 gathered for the world record attempt at opera

3,026 Choir singers from all over the country gathered on the opera house in Oslo, Saturday to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the opera and try a world record. If it became a record, it is unclear.

In the glorious sunshine and summer temperatures, the choirs performed the Slave choir from the “Nabucco” opera, and the Norwegian birthday song “Hurra for deg” during the grand record attempt.

The choir stood on the highest parts of the opera house to the edges while the lower parts and the streets were filled with starry eyed people waving Norwegian flags.

Formally, 3,026 people participated in the actual world record attempt, on what was nevertheless a brilliant tenth anniversary of the opera house and a grandios 60th anniversary of the Norwegian Opera & Ballet.

“Now we will submit a formal application to the Guinness’s book of world records and we will find out if it qualifies as a record,” says Kenneth Fredstie, Marketing and Communications Director of the Norwegian Opera & Ballet to NTB.

