The Norwegian series “Nobel” won prestigious award before “The Crown”

“Nobel. Peace at all costs” was awarded the Rose d’Or TV Award for Best Drama. Norwegian “Lost in Time” was also nominated for a price but did not make it.

– It’s absolutely brilliant, it’s so amazing! Imagine that in this small country we are able to create drama with limited resources and so then we surpass expensive series, such as “The Crown”, “Night Manager” and “The Young Pope”. It makes me happy and very humble, we were in such a good company among the nominees, says, project editor for” Nobel “at NRK, Tone C. Rønning, to NTB.

Rønning is particularly pleased on behalf of everyone in Norway who has been in service abroad.

– their story was underreported. “Nobel” is the first time someone tells about Norwegian soldiers in service abroad. The way the audience has embraced it has been completely overwhelming, says Rønning.

«Lost in time»

The award ceremony is under the auspices of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the 56th distribution so far. The TV series “Nobel” from Monster and NRK competed against three British series, including the “The Crown” which is giant success from Netflix. The other two were “The Night Manager” from BBC and “The Young Pope” from HBO.

Fremantle Media and TVNorge’s concept ‘Lost in Time’ was nominated in a brand new category for Rose d’Or, the best virtual reality concept. They lost to the French series”The Enemy 2″. Also, Danish “At Anton’s Home” and Canadian “Halcyon” were nominated in that category.

Honorary Award

Actor Angela Lansbury, best known in Norway for the “Murder She Wrote” -crime series, which was dubbed “Jessica Fletcher” on NRK, won the honorary award this year. The 91-year-old is still working and so busy that she received the price via satellite – in Los Angeles.

Amongst the winners were the British artist Mika, who won the category of best entertainment program for the one-man show “Casa Mika”. He, among other things, won over Simon Cowell’s “Britain’s Got Talent”. Mika was in his prime as a pop artist about ten years ago with hit songs like “Relax, take it easy” and “Grace Kelly”.

The EBU introduced three new categories, best TV movie, children’s & youth program and virtual reality this year in order to reflect today’s trends. More than 430 titles from over 160 broadcasters and production companies were submitted this year. Among the 40 nominees for a total of ten awards were 13 different countries of origin.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today