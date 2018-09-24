Norsk Høstfest – 2018

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 24. September 2018

Norsk Høstfest, Sept. 26-29, 2018.North America’s largest Scandinavian Festival, has Scandinavian tradition on full display.

 

From Nordic entertainment to culinary options, guests will truly have a cultural experience. Visit with artisans showcasing ancient traditions or take a walk back in time at Viking Village. No matter where you may roam during Høstfest, one thing is for sure – it will be a Nordic adventure!

 

Høstfest begins on Tuesday night with the Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame Honoree Banquet and RV Pre-Party and will officially open festival doors on Wednesday, Sept. 26-29, 2018, with full days of the festival. READ MORE about Norsk Høstfest – 2018

 

Source: hostfest.com / Norway Today

