Norway won the Nordic Bakery Championships in Stockholm

Norway came out on top in the Nordic Bakery Championships in Stockholm

The victorious Norwegian team that participated in the weekend’s Nordic Bakery Cup championship in Stockholm was made up by Ivar Bakke, Fredrik Lønne, and Trude Beate Brendehaug, as well as baker Erlend Løken Volden, and coach, André Løvaas.

The team competed in the categories of bread, bread sculpture, and sweet bakery. The Norwegian team won gold in the categories of bread and sweet bakery in addition to secure the overall gold medal.

The Norwegian Bakery Team has previously won several silver medals in the Nordic Championship, which takes place every year. In this year’s competition, Denmark took second place, and Sweden came in third.

