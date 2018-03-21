Oslo – New cinema at Storo is Norway’s largest

Opening 22 March is ODEON Oslo, a world-class cinema with 14 screens, laser projection and 3D sound. The main screen has IMAX technology, Norway’s largest canvas and 467 seats.

The cinema also has a large concession area, a bar and an exclusive LUXE auditorium with large, adjustable leather chairs. The same type of luxurious chairs are also found in seven of the other auditoriums.

The opening weekends at ODEON Oslo features no less than 29 films, including Avatar, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Tomb Raider on the IMAX screen. Films are generally screened in their original language with Norwegian subtitles.

The new cinema is located between BI Norwegian Business School and Storo Storsenter, a short metro ride from the city centre.

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today