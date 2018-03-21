A very busy Easter is expected

This year’s Easter holidays are just around the corner, and a lot of travellers are expected in the coming days. Inspired by the traditional Norwegian Mountain Code, we have collected our favourite tips for a pleasant journey.

“Travelling at Easter involves a lot of travellers and a lot of special baggage. We are thereforeencouraging everyone travelling at Easter to arrive in good time and familiarise themselves with the baggage rules of the airline before travelling,” says Joachim Westher Andersen, Head of Communications at Oslo Airport.

The busiest travel day will be Friday 23 March, with over 95,000 travellers, but large numbers of passengers are expected throughout.

“Easter is one of the busiest holidays of the year at Oslo Airport. There are a lot more passengers than normal, so we recommend that you allow extra time and are more patient than usual during this time. If you are travelling with children, you can use the family gate, which is clearly marked. This is located both in the new and the old sections of the departure hall, and can be used by everyone travelling with children under 12,” Andersen explains.

He is promising Easter egg hunts and attractive Easter offers for travellers, and has also detailed Oslo Airport’s own airport code before Easter:

1. Plan your trip and allow extra time

Allow ample time for check-in, checking in any special baggage, security checks and for walking to the gate. If you are travelling to non-Schengen countries, it is also a good idea to allow some extra time for passport control.

2. Adapt your trip

At Oslo Airport, we have special gates for families with children under 12 at security control. Prams, nursing areas, play areas, free water and Wi-Fi are also available. If you need assistance, this can be booked well in advance of your arrival at the airport.

3. There may be bad weather — you can follow your flight here

You can follow all arrivals and departures at osl.no and via the Avinor app. In addition, keep up-to-date with information about your flight from your airline.

4. Pack smart!

During the Easter holidays, passengers often carry more baggage, and special baggage such as carts, skis and golfing equipment. Remember to check whether the airlines charge to transport this.

Make sure that long ties or straps are tied together, so that they cannot get caught in the baggage belt. This applies particularly to rucksacks and holdalls.

5. If you’re unsure about something, we can help

If you have any questions regarding your visit to Oslo Airport, our passenger service in the arrivals hall is open around the clock. If you can’t find something at the airport, please contact one of our airport staff. Also, do not hesitate to send us a message on Facebook if there is something you would like to ask us. www.facebook.com/OsloLufthavn

6. Get a good overview

Through our Avinor app and our website avinor.no, you can get a complete overview of the airport’s shopping and catering facilities, maps and information about your departure. We offer 37 places to eat, 10 kiosks and 19 shops, so you have a lot to choose from.

Expected Easter holiday numbers:

Below is an overview of expected traffic numbers for Oslo Airport over the Easter holidays — departures and arrivals.

Thursday 22 March: 87,928

Friday 23 March: 95,914

Saturday 24 March: 53,757

Sunday 25 March: 75,043

Monday 26 March: 68,094

Tuesday 27 March: 60,978

Wednesday 28 March: 75,325

Thursday 29 March: 67,693

Friday 30 March: 49,336

Saturday 31 March: 42,006

Sunday 1 April: 72,112

Monday 2 April: 95,240

Tuesday 3 April: 95,988

Wednesday 4 April: 87,107

