Saturday 25 March marks the opening of Oslo Ø, a new exhibition space for contemporary art by Oslo-based artists. The gallery is located in the premises of Oslo Visitor Centre by Oslo Central Station.

The first exhibition in Oslo Ø is “Spatial Studies: The Expanded Field” by Marisa Ferreira. The exhibition consists of a series of works that can be characterised as sculptural paintings; paintings that move away from the wall and into the room. They present new patterns and colour combinations as the observer moves in space.

The exhibition opens at 1 pm on Saturday 25 March.

The new gallery will give several local artists the opportunity to showcase their work to a large audience; more than 400,000 people come in to Oslo Visitor Centre every year. READ MORE about Pop-up gallery opening in Østbanehallen

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today