Rock stars credits Chuck Berry

The Music World is in sorrow after Chuck Berry’s death. Bruce Springsteen calls him “the greatest rocker the world has ever seen.”

– Chuck Berry was rock’s greatest artist, guitarist and the greatest rock’n’roll writer who ever lived, writes Springsteen on Twitter.

He has often said that Berry has been an inspiration to him, and he played with Berry in the 1970s when The Boss himself began to be known.

The two guitarists collaborated again in 1995 during a gala concert to open the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

– It pains me to hear that Chuck Berry has passed away. I want to thank him for all the inspiring music he gave us.

He lit up our teenage and blew life into our dreams of becoming musicians and performers, writes Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger, while his colleague Keith Richards’ reaction is: “One of my biggest lights has blown out!”

– Chuck Berry was a Rock and Roll original. He was a gifted guitarist, a fantastic live performer and an accomplished songwriter whose music and lyrics captured the essence of the teenagers of the ’50s.

It is fitting that he was the first who was chosen for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, since he had influence on all who have picked up a guitar after him, says the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in a statement.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today