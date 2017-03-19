Evacuees from Tønsberg can move back home

The approximately 200 people, who have been evacuated from their Homes on Vallø in Tønsberg, can since Saturday evening move back to their homes. The old airplane bomb is defused.

The Armed Forces blew the bomb up in shallow water at the Østfold Side of the Oslo Fjord, the police notified at 10p.m Saturday evening.

The device was found around 1 pm on Friday in connection with Esso cleanup work on an old refinery area. The bomb was found amongst other scrap iron on the spot.

– We will thank the citizens who have followed police orders under demanding circumstances.

More than 5,000 people have been affected by the discovery of the aircraft bomb, says Chief of Staff Kenneth Berg in South-Eastern Police District.

– Once again society has shown how the principle of co-operation works in practical terms in conjunction with bigger events

Crews from health, fire brigades, the Tønsberg municipality, military, civil defence and police has for more than 24 hours had a good and tight cooperation, and ensured the safety of the public, says Berg.

