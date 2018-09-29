The Michelin star restaurant Maaemo to move

Norway’s highest rated restaurant is entering new premises. – “Very scary,” says the chef.

Maaemo is the only restaurant in Norway with three Michelin stars and has since its opening in 2010 been at Schweigaards gate in Oslo. Now the road is closer to the fjord, and the restaurant is entering a new building that is under construction in Bjørvika – according to the plans in February 2020.

– “Moving Maaemo is very scary! We are at a level where perfection is the only thing that applies. Every day. Now, we feel the next step is to innovate the experience, so moving is a natural decision. We have to dare to balance on the edge and take risks. For me, creativity is daring to renew, even if it means major changes,” says co-owner and chef Esben Holmboe Bang.

Maaemo received two Michelin stars in 2012 and became the first restaurant in Norway in 2016 with three stars.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today