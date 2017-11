The Norwegian National Ballets’s Christmas story

The classical ballet The Nutcracker is a Christmas tradition for both young and old. «A fairytale you never want to leave,» said Dagbladet newspaper after the Norwegian National Ballet’s premiere of the new version in 2016.

Kaloyan Boyadjiev and Jon Bausor are behind this exciting retelling of E. T. A. Hoffman’s fairytale «The Nutcracker and the Mouse King».

