Viking ship mounds can be listed as World Heritage Site’s

Viking ship mounds can be listed as UNESCO World Heritage Site’s

The Minister for Climate and Environment Vidar Helgesen (H) has asked the Directorate for Cultural Heritage (Riksantikvaren) to evaluate several Norwegian sites to be listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Among the places are the Viking Ship mounds in Vestfold. The Borre mounds in Horten, the Oseberg mound in Tønsberg and the Gokstad mound in Sandefjord are candidates, NRK reports.

– I think it has very much to say for value creation, tourism and understanding of history. I think it is very important regional that we get this promise.

– It is also important nationally that Norway uses these places that are so unique to something more than we do today, says Terje Gansum. He is head of cultural heritage in Vestfold County.

Deadline of November 1

The Directorate for Cultural Heritage has a response deadline of November 1 to send its recommendation to the Ministry of the Climate and Environment.

If the Directorate for Cultural Heritage considers the Viking ship mounds as good candidates, a formal process starts with goals to fulfill the criteria a nomination requires.

One place must meet at least one of ten specific criteria to be eligible as a World Heritage Site.

Rejected before

The World Heritage Committee has previously rejected an application for the three Viking mounds onto the list. At the time the application was, however, a co-operation with other countries.

UNESCO World Heritage site’s consists of more than 1,000 sites. The sites are both of cultural value and natural areas.

Current Norwegian sites include

The complete list can be found at UNESCO’s website

