Rosenberg ensures future with Gjøa contract

Rosenberg ensures its future with Gjøa contract

The shipyard Rosenberg on Buøy in Stavanger has signed a contract with Neptune Energy, which will ensure work for up to 300 people until 2021.

The Billion NOK contract concerns the construction and installation of a new module on the Gjøa platform in the North Sea. The contract is related to a new module for processing and exporting oil and gas from the Nova field, which lies about 17 kilometers further southwest.

The German company Wintershall is an operator at Nova and has decided to develop this field with two seabed frameworks attached to the Gjøa platform. It is Neptune Energy, which is an operator at Gjøa.

Rosenberg has already reinstated employees that were affected before and by the oil crisis, and with this new contract in place, employees no longer have the looming threat of having to go to the Social Services (NAV) hanging over them. The yard has today 820 employees and has previously reported that they are going to employ more than a 1,000 by the end of the year, Stavanger Aftenblad writes.

Major contract

“A major contract for us that involves engineering, procurement and construction, installation and system testing for a period of three years,” says Ivar Sløveren, Marketing Director in Rosenberg WorleyParsons.

Also the employees are extremely pleased with the new contract:

– “A billion NOK deal is awesome. It is a quality sign for us. Our main delivery is safe workplaces with good horizons. For the employees, it provides security when they see that we have work in the future,” says local Union Leader, Roy Inge Nilsen.

