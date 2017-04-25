Primary school forbids smart clocks

A primary school in Bergen prohibits pupils from wearing smart clocks in the classroom. The children lose concentration, according to the school’s principal.

-If a child receives a message or is called, the child is disturbed and the disturbance is rapidly propagating to the other children.

– We would had responded if someone picked up their phone during class, and we think there should be similar rules for smart clocks, says Per F. Songstad, principal of Krohnengen School in Bergen to Bergens Tidende.

The school has agreed on the prohibition with pupils, employees and the parent council.

The Director of Children Education in Kristiansand also refuses schoolchildren to use smart clocks in the classrooms. The reason here is however, the fear that parents and guardians would be able to monitor the teaching.

The sale of smart clocks for children has skyrocketed in the last year, with overall sales of them increasing by 33 per cent last year.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today