Record number of pupils for ‘Folkehøgskoler’

A record number of 7,500 students are attending Norwegian ‘Folkehøgskoler’ (alternative colleges) this year. Next year there is expectation of all time highs.

– The current school year is the best ever for the alternative education, with more than 7,500 students. Applications for the next school year surpass all previous records, Responsible for Information at the Folkehøgskole Office, Marit Asheim, tells the newspaper Nationen.

To date, 5,000 students are accepted into the program this year.

– It’s almost 5 percent more students than in the same period last year, which was record breaking in it self. The region that grows most is northern Norway, where they have had an increase of nearly 15 percent compared to last year, Asheim states.

Today there are 80 ‘Folkehøgskoler’ in Norway today, with a total of 683 different studies.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today