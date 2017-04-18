A man in his 50’s arrested for raping his stepdaughter

A man in his 50s has been charged with several cases of sexual intercourse with his stepdaughter who is a girl under 14 years old.

Last Monday a man in his 50s was arrested and charged with rape of a child under 14 years. After that newspapers are informed that the sexual abuse should have happened to the man’s stepdaughter and in the case of multiple offenses.

– My client does not acknowledge guilt and does not recognize himself in the description in the indictment, said the man’s lawyer, Ola Lunde, to the newspaper.

Last Wednesday the man was remanded in custody for four weeks by letter and restrained in the Oslo District Court.

The man is Ethiopian citizen and prosecutors believe evasion danger is great because he does not have much work, residence-related or social ties to Norway.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today