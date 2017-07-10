Sharpening of the law to stop bullying

From 1 August, students and parents can contact the County Governor directly if they think the school is doing to little to stop bullying.

The County Governor can then decide which concrete measures the school must take and may also impose fines.

– Pupils and parents will find that it is getting easier and faster to get help. And they can have expectations that the school will sooner do something, says Anita Kristiansen, counselor at the County Governor of Nordland to NRK.

As early as a week after the school has received notice of bullying, the student and guardian may ask the County Governor to assess whether the school has done what it should.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today