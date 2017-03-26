The Government provides NOK 100 million towards plastic removal

The Government allocates NOK 100 million for cleaning up the oceans and launches a separate ocean strategy in its foreign policy.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg was Friday the godmother at the baptism of the new research vessel Dr Fridtjof Nansen, which like its two predecessors is to assist programs to identify and facilitate sustainable utilization of marine resources.

In addition, the Government published the first white paper on oceans in foreign policy, where sustainable use and revenue, clean and healthy oceans and blue economy are the main priorities.

– We should take a international leadership role for sustainable ocean, said Foreign Minister Brende who also announced a grant of NOK 100 million to international efforts to combat marine litter and micro plastics.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today