Presents of the year in Norway

Wireless headphones and game consoles are probably in the Christmas presents that most Norwegians open on Christmas Eve. This appears from the top of the pops list compiled by the largest search engine for price and product comparison in Norway, who has rattled the gifts a bit for you.

Search and price warning statistics from Prisjakt.no in December show that consumer electronics and audio products are once again the biggest winners of Norwegians looking for Christmas gifts in the country’s online stores.

– We are already tempted to crown Apple Airpod, Nintendo Switch and Bose Quiet Comfort as ”Christmas Gifts of the Year”. These are the most sought-after single products so far in December, and the products with the most established price warnings registered with us, says CEO in Prisjakt.no, Are Vittersø.

– Also, the game console Sony Playstation Slim, the smartphone speaker Google Home Mini, the Fitbit Charge 3 and Woolen Underwear from Ulvang and Kari Traa are high on the list of typical Christmas presents that are highly sought after in December, Vittersø continues.

Two million searches

The top of the pops list by Prisjakt.no is based on almost two million price and product searches, conducted by around 1.8 million unique users so far in December. The search service notes an increase of 15 per cent in the number of price searches this Christmas trade, compared to the same period last year.

– There is no doubt that the e-commerce market has tightened its grip on Norway’s Christmas trade even more. The boost in search activity and established price alerts shows that we continue the good, price-conscious trend, where we check price and product information at many vendors before the gift purchases are made, Vittersø goes on.

Here are the most popular products in selected typical gift categories:

Headphones: Apple Air Pods

Apple Air Pods Mobile phones: Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 Game consols: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Mobile speakers: Google Home Mini

Google Home Mini Smart watches: Fitbit Versa

Fitbit Versa Jackets: Twenty-four Finse Anorak (Female) / Salomon La Cote jacket (Male)

Running shoes: Nike Flex 2018 RN

Wool underwear: Kari Traa Rose (Female) / Ulvang Raw sweater (Male)

Outdoors trousers: Fjällräven Keb Regular

LEGO: Harry Pitter Galtvarts hall

Training watches: Polar M430

PS4: Red Dead Redemption 2

Tablet PC: Apple Ipad 9,7” 32GB

Activity measure: Fitbit Charge 3

Back-packs: Fjällräven Kånken

Perfumes: Versace Bright Crystal 30ml

Board games: Monopoly Fortnite

Kitchen machines: Kenwood Limited Titanium XL

Watches: Invicta Pro Diver 1507

© Prisjakt.no / #Norway Today