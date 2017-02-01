2016 shows lowest wage growth since the start of the new millennium

In September last year, the average Norwegian monthly salary was 43.300 . This was an increase of 1.6% compared to the same month in 2015.

The average monthly salary for all employees rose from 42,600 in September 2015, to 43,300 for the same month in 2016, according to new figures from Statistics Norway (SSB)

The corresponding increase of 1.6% was the lowest that SSB have measured in the 2000s.

Figures from Statistics Norway show that the average monthly wage in the private sector and public enterprises is 43,800 (1.4%).

This is somewhat higher than in local government, where the figure is 39,500 (2.3%).

In central government, wages were cut to an average of 46,500 per month (1.8%).

An average monthly salary for men stands at 46,200 , which is an increase of 1.3%. Women’s monthly earnings are presently at an average of 39,800, an increase of 2.3%.

Women receive the least percentage of men’s pay in Rogaland Commune. Here, the average monthly earnings for women in 2016 were 40,400. Men in Rogaland received 49,700 in average monthly wages. Thus, monthly earnings for women were at 81.3% of the average for men.

Conversely, Hedmark is the commune with the least inequality between the sexes (although the average salary for both sexes was lower than in Rogaland). In Hedmark, women’s share of men’s wages stood at 94.7%. The average wages, respectively, were 37,800 for women, and 39,900 for men.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today