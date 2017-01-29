Airport ground staff alerts for strikes – four airports will be affected first

Ground staff at Trondheim and Bergen Airport, and at airports in Stavanger and Bodo are taken out on strike if the parties fail to agree within 5th of February.

Oslo airport escaping the first strike series, according to E24. Just under 200 ground staff being taken out in the first place, but overall it is notified to affect 500 employees at Norwegian airports.

– The outlet may be changed before the mediation deadline, but this number we are confident now, says chief negotiator Bente Ørberg from union Junit to news agency NTB.

The union Junit and Federation of Norwegian Aviation meet at the State mediator on Saturday February 4th.

NHO negotiate on behalf of a number of employers covered by the Air Transport Agreement.

If the parties fail to reach agreement, there be will strike by ground staff at four Norwegian airports already on Sunday. Airports in Bergen, Trondheim, Stavanger and Bodo will be affected initially.

Passengers will notice the strike at both check-in, ticket office, street and administration. In addition to that it is possible that employees at airports in eastern will be taken out eventually, and more groups from the ground staff can be taken out at the other airports.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today