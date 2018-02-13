Solar panel producer to invest billions

Solar panel manufacturer, Norsun, plans to invest NOK three billion in timely production over the next few years.

Last year, the plan was to double production, and employ 100 people at the facility in

Årdalstangen in the heart of the Sognefjord. Now the company has adjusted its ambitions,wrote Bergens Tidende newspaper.

“We have looked at our potential if we use the area we have available. We are talking about a gradual development. The third phase involves global scale production with investments of up to NOK 3 billion”, said Director, Svenn Ivar Fure. The third stage of construction could be realised in 2022.

Fure believes growth and development moves so fast that it is important to be ready early on.

“Solar and wind energy increases each day. The renewable revolution currently under way is comparable to the investments the power industry experienced in the 1900s in Western Norway”,he said.

In order to manage billions in investments, the company has to raise more capital.

