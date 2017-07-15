Aker BP is to drill two exploration wells

Aker BP gets go ahead for exploration drilling

The Petroleum Authority of Norway has given Aker BP a go ahead to drill two exploration wells. The prospect has been named Hyrokkin, and is located north of Alvheim in the North Sea.

The main well will be drilled using the jack-up rig ‘Maersk Interceptor’, owned by Maersk Drilling AS. The well will be permanently plugged and abandoned.

Aker BP applied for the permit for the well in March. The water depth in the area is about 112 meters, and the purpose of the well is, according to the application, to investigate the hydrocarbon potential of several expected sandstone formations.

Increased output

If hydrocarbons are found, a free-standing additional well might be drilled with the same design as the main well. There is also the possibility of a potential side track.

Aker BP reported a steep increase in production in the first quarter. Total production in the first quarter was 145,300 barrels per day, compared to 126,500 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of last year. The company’s economical figures for the second quarter will be released on July 14th.

