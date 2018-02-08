Aker Solutions: Highest order intake in almost four years

The oil service company, Aker Solutions, surpassed market analysts’ expectations and delivered an operating profit of NOK 105 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

In the same period the year before, the result was minus NOK 232 million. At the same time, revenues increased to 6.4 billion NOK from 6.1 billion.

The company secured a commission worth NOK 13.4 billion during the last quarter of last year. It is the highest order intake of almost four years, according to Aker Solutions, who believes that the market is improving.

Analysts had anticipated revenues of NOK 6 billion in the fourth quarter, according to estimates from SME Direct / TDN, writes E24.

The order backlog of the company was NOK 34.6 billion at the end of the period.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today