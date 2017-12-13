Aker Solutions Wins Modifications Contract From Maersk Drilling

Aker Solutions won an order from Maersk Drilling to modify the production module on the Mærsk Inspirer jack-up rig for the Repsol-operated Yme oilfield offshore Norway.

The order is valued at about NOK 1 billion and will be booked in the fourth quarter. The work scope covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning services.

The North Sea Yme field was closed in 2001 after five years of production and is now being redeveloped by the operator Repsol.

“We look forward to working with Maersk Drilling to ensure a successful and cost-efficient modification of the jack-up rig, which will be used in the new development of the Yme field,” said Executive Vice President Knut Sandvik, who heads Aker Solutions’ projects delivery center. “This plays to the strengths of our operations in Norway and our expertise in complex modifications.”

Work on the project is set to start immediately and conclude at the end of 2019. Engineering and procurement will take place at Aker Solutions’ office in Stavanger, Norway. Construction will be carried out at the company’s fabrication facility in Egersund.

The production module was originally built in 2007 and Mærsk Inspirer has had 10 years of successful operations for Statoil on the Volve field. Following the modifications work on the module, Mærsk Inspirer will operate for 5-10 years at the Yme field for Repsol.

Source: Aker Solutions / Norway Today