Passenger growth in November

The number of passengers who travelled via Avinor airports increased by 3.2 per cent in November compared with the same month last year. A total of 2.66 million passengers travelled via the airports during this period.

Domestic traffic grew by 3.9 per cent in November, while the volume of international traffic increased by 2.1 per cent. As part of the volume of domestic traffic, the major routes from Oslo to Bergen, Trondheim and Tromsø saw particularly strong growth.

“In terms of international traffic, we saw major growth on routes to Finland, Germany and the Netherlands in November. We can see that the number of passengers flying between Avinor’s airports and connections in Helsinki, Frankfurt, Munich and Amsterdam is increasing”, says Avinor Vice President Traffic Development, Jasper Spruit.

Among Avinor’s ten largest airports, the strongest percentage passenger growth was seen at Harstad/Narvik, Tromsø and Ålesund, which all experienced growth of over 8 per cent. Oslo and Bergen saw increases of approx. 4 per cent.

There was also strong growth at several of the smaller airports in the Northern Norway: Hammerfest, Mosjøen, Stokmarknes, Mehamn and Berlevåg all had passenger growth of over 10 per cent in November.

The number of commercial air traffic (scheduled, charter, shipping and offshore helicopters) remained unchanged compared to November last year.

So far this year, passenger growth at Avinor’s airports has totalled 4.3 per cent compared with the previous year.

Source: Avinor / Norway Today