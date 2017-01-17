City council does not exclude Veireno-rejection

Oslo City Council opens the way for the recent garbage chaos in Oslo and it could have serious consequences for the deal with household waste disposal Veireno.

– We assess the situation continuously. We are looking at all options in this matter, also possible that all or part of the agreement may be terminated, said the Green Party transport councilor Lan Marie Nguyen Berg to news agency NTB.

She will not go into the legal, but said that the situation will be continually assessed. Berg says that it has been set high standards for Veireno throughout.

Garbage chaos in Oslo have got Red very high attention. Monday the party demanded that the deal with household waste disposal to be terminated from January 1st next year.

If not, want the party to promote confidence motion against Transport Commissioner. Berg has noted Red’s initiative, but would not comment on it.

Labor and the Socialist Party have said that they will wait for the City Government assessment before they pass sentence in the case.

– City council has started work to see if there are grounds for terminating the contract, and I look forward to informing council about it, says SV group leader Sunniva Holmås Eidsvoll.

Earlier Monday it became clear that director Paul Sommernes from Waste Management Authority in Oslo resigns as a result of waste matter.

