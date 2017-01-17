There will be lots of Slippery roads in large parts of the country

Tuesday is a risk of very slippery roads due to freezing rain in areas from Agder in the south to Ofoten in the north.

ATTENTION forecasts from the Meteorological Institute applies Vest-Agder, Aust-Agder, Telemark, Vestfold, Østfold, Oslo, Akershus, Hedmark, Buskerud, Oppland, Vestlandet, Trøndelag, Helgeland, Salten and Ofoten.

– On Tuesday, it will be expected to be some difficult driving conditions due to precipitation and transition to mild weather in the mountains located on the western part of Norway.

There would also be an opportunity later in the day for comming rain that could freeze on the ground in some places, primarily slightly inland from the coast which will affect more Aust-Agder and Telemark.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today