Crown Princess visited Monsters Inc.

On Wednesday, Princess Mette-Marit visited Monsters Inc. on a construction mission in Oslo.

The company employs people who, for various reasons, are struggling to get into a traditional workplace.

The visit took place in Stovnerlia condominium complex in Oslo, where Monsters Inc. is engaged in demolishing bathrooms in a number of apartments.

The Crown Princess was given a briefing on the firm, and met several of the employees working there.

She viewed an apartment where efforts to tear out the old bathroom were in full swing. She was in full protective clothing, and tried to pull up sections of the old floor.

‘We want to encourage people from behind, and we emphasize the motivational aspects and willingness to change.

We have always focused on having a diverse staff, with people who have different histories, education and personal qualities’, said the company’s general manager, Thomas Doull.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today