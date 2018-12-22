Cruise industry to cut CO2 by 40% by 2030

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced this week a historic commitment for the cruise industry to reduce fleet carbon emissions by 40 per cent by 2030.

CLIA’s global chairman and president and CEO of Carnival Corporation and PLC, Arnold Donald states:

“Today’s advertising is a tribute of cooperation across industries and a shared commitment to environmental sustainability. Our ambition is to achieve the International Maritime Organisation’s goal of a carbon-free shipping industry by the end of the century. Our commitment to a 40 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 is a solid first step toward achieving this goal.

Vice President CLIA Europe, Tor Christian Sletner joins in:

“This shows that the cruise industry takes the climate challenge seriously. The cruise industry is already well underway with its energy efficiency efforts, but will also contribute to strong emissions reductions in the next few years and make shipping free of carbon during this century, along with the rest of the shipping industry. We can not do this alone but rely on research and development on environmentally friendly maritime zero-emission solutions that make this ambition possible.

Collaborative process

The commitment to reduce global fleet emissions by 40 per cent is the result of a collaborative process among the leading players in the cruise industry. The effort to reach the 40 per cent target will be measured against a 2008 baseline for the fleet. The emission rates will be calculated based on the total carbon emissions to the fleet, total ship moorings and the total distance travelled. CLIA plans to report annually on industry progress towards achieving this obligation.

Although members of CLIA Cruise Lines have their own sustainability programs to reduce waste and to preserve and protect the oceans, the commitment to reducing carbon emissions is an important initiative they have taken together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The reduction will be driven by technological innovation in energy efficiency related to ship-design and propulsion. The industry’s first ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) was launched last week, and around 25 such ships can become operational by 2025. Although LNG ships are mainly aimed at reducing pollution, they are also similarly advantageous in terms of reduction of carbon emissions.

The Cruise industry is proud to be a leader in the maritime industry by launching a joint commitment to carbon emissions and sustainability at sea.

About Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)

CLIA is the voice and representative of the global cruise industry. We coordinate the strength of our members to promote actions that support safe, healthy, safe and sustainable cruise ship environments. CLIA members work annually for more than 24 million guests and include the world’s most prestigious sea, river and speciality cruises; a highly experienced and certified community for travel agencies; and suppliers and partners for cruise lines. The global cruise industry generates annual NOK 1 billion in economic impact in local communities and supports more than 950,000 workers and thousands of businesses and suppliers. CLIA has 15 offices worldwide, in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australasia. Our goal is to fight for, enlighten and promote the interests of the cruise industry to ensure that industry is growing and progressing. More information is available at http://www.cruising.org.

© CLIA / #Norway Today