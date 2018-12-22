Acquitted of murder after three years in custody

A 59-years-old man, who in Oslo district court was sentenced to 13 years in prison for murder, has been acquitted by Borgarting Court of Appeal.

After 1,020 days in custody, the Finnish citizen was released on Friday. The Court of Appeal has with four against three votes acquitted the man for the murder charges, writes Dagbladet.

In March 2015, the police in Oslo was called to an apartment in Tøyen after an alert. There they found a dead person who was violently killed.

The two men in the apartment were arrested. One of them – a Norwegian citizen – was released after one month in custody. The Finn was charged with manslaughter, and on May 22nd this year he was sentenced by the Oslo District Court.

In the Court’s judgment, criticism is made against the police and prosecution for the investigation.

– The investigation was one-sided and badly conducted, says the man’s defender, lawyer Erik Dammen Stoltz, who announces that there will be a motion for damages submitted against the state.

State Attorney Hulda Olsen Karlsdottir, who led the case on the behalf of the prosecutor’s office, has not been available to comment on the verdict.

