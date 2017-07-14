ESA approves aid scheme for charter holidays to northern Norway

The EEA Authority, the European Free Trade Association Surveillance Authority (ESA), gave a clear signal for three new years of funding for charter tourism to northern Norway.

In order to gain further ESA approval, Norwegian authorities had to submit a report showing how the fund contributes to increased tourism, and less empty space in northern Norway.

–

The reports indicated that the scheme effectively encouraged increased economic activity in the area, and has so far been successful. ESA has therefore approved an extension until the 31st December, 2020, said ESA President, Sven Erik Svedman.

–

The charter fund to Northern Norway covers part of the expenses if too few passengers caused charter operators going into minus on tours to northern Norway. The fund reduces that risk.

–

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today